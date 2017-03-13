Posted: Mar 13, 2017 10:56 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 10:56 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning. The commissioners opened Bid Number 16-11 at 10 for one bio-metric fingerprint live-scan device, and one secondary civil applicant fingerprint device. Three bids were submitted, and all three were accepted for review. The commissioners hope to accept a bid at the next meeting.



All other items were approved in the meeting, including forms for the Bison Road Project. All receipts were received as well.



The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30 in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.