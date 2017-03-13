Posted: Mar 13, 2017 12:35 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 1:04 PM

United States Attorney Danny C. Williams, Sr., of Tulsa, has announced his resignation effective midnight Friday, March 10, 2017.



The Northern District of Oklahoma covers 11 counties, including Tulsa. The United States Attorney’s Office, has 24 attorneys and is responsible for conducting all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the United States government. Given the resignation of Mr. Williams, Loretta F. Radford is currently the Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

