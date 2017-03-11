Posted: Mar 13, 2017 12:46 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 1:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3's Consumer Calls program was on the road Saturday at the Two Tall Okies Signs and Such Automotive Swap Meet. Due to the weather, our broadcast location was moved from Mastercraft Jewelers to The Herritage Theater Cafe & Pub. Among those calling in for their items to buy, sell, trade and give away, and the guests we had that were out in Dewey, Consumer Calls had one special guest. 8-year-old Bryliee joined us on the air and helped the broadcast.

We would like to thank her, and her family, as well as all of the sponsors for making Consumer Calls On The Road Possible.

Two Tall Okies Signs & Such

Half Dollar Cafe

Heritage Theater Cafe & Pub

The Market In Dewey

The Vintage Loft

Oklahoma Girl Botique

Mimis Antique Market

Linger Longer Antiques & Soda Shop

Kay's Vintage Antique

Mastercraft Jewelers

Tom Mix Museum

Simple Simon's Pizza

The Rustic Touch

Once Again Consignment & Resale

Jerrico Tile & Carpet

DFR Autoworks

The Arrow Shop

Hammer Motor Co.

Red Dirt Company