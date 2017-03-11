News
Consumer Calls
Posted: Mar 13, 2017 12:46 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 1:14 PM
Consumer Calls On The Road
KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3's Consumer Calls program was on the road Saturday at the Two Tall Okies Signs and Such Automotive Swap Meet. Due to the weather, our broadcast location was moved from Mastercraft Jewelers to The Herritage Theater Cafe & Pub. Among those calling in for their items to buy, sell, trade and give away, and the guests we had that were out in Dewey, Consumer Calls had one special guest. 8-year-old Bryliee joined us on the air and helped the broadcast.
We would like to thank her, and her family, as well as all of the sponsors for making Consumer Calls On The Road Possible.
Two Tall Okies Signs & Such
Half Dollar Cafe
Heritage Theater Cafe & Pub
The Market In Dewey
The Vintage Loft
Oklahoma Girl Botique
Mimis Antique Market
Linger Longer Antiques & Soda Shop
Kay's Vintage Antique
Mastercraft Jewelers
Tom Mix Museum
Simple Simon's Pizza
The Rustic Touch
Once Again Consignment & Resale
Jerrico Tile & Carpet
DFR Autoworks
The Arrow Shop
Hammer Motor Co.
Red Dirt Company
