Posted: Mar 13, 2017 12:57 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 12:57 PM

Ben Nicholas

You are invited to enjoy a country breakfast on Saturday morning, March 18, from 7:30-to-10:30 at the Elks Lodge next to the Bartlesville Wal-Mart.



The Washington County School Supply Drive will be serving bacon, sausage, pancakes, eggs, biscuits & gravy, and drinks to help raise money to purchase school supplies for county students, including students in the Bartlesville Public Schools.



The group gave out around 2,500 filled backpacks for the 2016-2017 school year.