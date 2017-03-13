Posted: Mar 13, 2017 1:24 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 1:26 PM

Ben Nicholas

Several projects are still on track to be completed at Bartlesville High School. The new tennis courts are projected to be completed in early April. The new courts will feature walkways on the north and south sides providing access to a new seating area in the middle of the court complex. Wind screens on the north and south sides will feature the Bruins logo, and the courts will be blue with a green background. They will meet USTA US Open specifications. Lighting will be added on six poles, operable by a cell phone application and with an auto timer. Part of the former lower parking lot west of the courts will become a green space.





Internal walls are going up inside the Bruin Activity Center indoor practice facility at Bartlesville High School. This will create dedicated spaces for an athletics weight room and for cheerleading. The relocation of the athletics weight room from the smaller of the two auxiliary gyms in the Phillips Field House will free up space to relocate the pom program and provide additional space for band and orchestra.





The cheerleading program's relocation to the dedicated space in the Bruin Activity Center will allow them to dispense with daily movement of a bunch of mats in the larger auxiliary gym, which is used for physical education classes. A cheerleading office and locker room will be on the east side of the Phillips Field House adjoining the larger auxiliary gym.



At Doenges Memorial Stadium, a new HVAC system has been installed, floors leveled and old plumbing removed from the lounge, and new sealants applied to stand joints.





Prep work is underway for the new softball locker room at Madison Middle School, which will free up space for the music programs in the main building.

Softball





Various other facility improvements across the district are still to come, including large-scale renovations in the Phillips Field House, the lower level of Custer Stadium, and at Madison Middle School. The historic auditorium at Central Middle School will receive some upgrades, along with interior finish improvements at both Jane Phillips Elementary and Hoover Elementary.

(Photos have been provided by Bartlesville Public Schools)



