Posted: Mar 13, 2017 3:23 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 3:23 PM

Adam Hooper

A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust. 54-year old Richard Allen Muldoon is charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, and obstructing driver's view or control. Bartlesville police conducted a traffic stop at 14th and Penn. Officers learned that Muldoon's license was suspended.



A court affidavit states that the police searched the vehicle and found a Wal-Mart bag containing several syringes, a small blue glass dish containing meth, and a syringe with clear liquid. The police found a wadded up paper towel containing a used syringe. The authorities discovered a marijuana pipe with residue and a meth pipe with residue.



Muldoon's next court date is March 24th. Bond was set at $25,000.