News


Crime

Posted: Mar 13, 2017 3:23 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 3:23 PM

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust

Share on RSS

 

Adam Hooper

A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust.  54-year old Richard Allen Muldoon is charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, and obstructing driver's view or control.  Bartlesville police conducted a traffic stop at 14th and Penn.  Officers learned that Muldoon's license was suspended.

A court affidavit states that the police searched the vehicle and found a Wal-Mart bag containing several syringes, a small blue glass dish containing meth, and a syringe with clear liquid.  The police found a wadded up paper towel containing a used syringe.  The authorities discovered a marijuana pipe with residue and a meth pipe with residue.

Muldoon's next court date is March 24th.  Bond was set at $25,000.


« Back to News