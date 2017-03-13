Posted: Mar 13, 2017 3:37 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 3:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh has instituted a purchasing freeze to take effect immediately. The announcement is the third administrative action undertaken in less than three weeks to save the agency money.



The freeze excludes items deemed critical to day-to-day operations at facilities including food, medical supplies, healthcare treatment and most safety equipment.



Exempt purchases will be considered if there is an immediate safety or security concern for a facility or the public. Each purchase will be scrutinized through the proper chain of command.



The impact of the purchasing freeze could result in further delays in maintenance, repairs and other core services.



The first cost savings measure undertaken by the agency was on February 23, when Allbaugh issued a hiring freeze. The second was the cancellation of the county jail contracts on Wednesday.