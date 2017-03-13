Posted: Mar 13, 2017 3:58 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 3:58 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Senate approved a series of bipartisan bills dealing with veterans’ issues on Monday, including a measure that protects the contractual and financial rights of service members that are mobilized or deployed.



Senate Bill 227 by Republican Senator Frank Simpson, offers increased protection of service members’ contractual and financial rights by allowing them to cancel certain contracts, like telecommunications contracts and health club memberships, when they are deployed are mobilized.



Other measures described by the State Senate are:



SB 233 by Sen. Simpson which specifies that hourly employees shall not miss out on the first 240 hours of their pay when called to active service.



SB 456 by Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Broken Arrow, which aims to help curtail fraud in a program that offers a sales tax exemption to 100-percent disabled veterans and their spouses by documenting those who are eligible for the program.



SB 642 by Sen. Anthony Sykes, R-Moore, which designates a section of Interstate 44, from SW 119th Street to SW 149th Street, as the LCPL Trevor A. Roberts Memorial Highway to honor Roberts, who was killed while deployed to Iraq in 2007.



SB 42 by Sen. Simpson which updates references to the federal “The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act of 2003" in state law.



SB 76 by Sen. Randy Bass, D-Lawton, which designates the bridge over Medicine Bluff Creek on Interstate 44 located approximately two and one half miles north of US-62 West as the CPL Wilfred Flores Jr. Memorial Bridge to honor Flores, who was killed while deployed to Iraq in 2007.



SB 76 by Sen. Bass, which creates the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action license plate.