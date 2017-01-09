Posted: Mar 13, 2017 4:41 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 4:41 PM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners held a Public Hearing Monday morning regarding the vacation of a county road described as CR 5251 near Hominy. The road is in the county's inventory however, does not see enough traffic to be maintained regularly. The petition to remove the road from the county's inventory was made by land owner JD Huff. Because the road is owned by the county and lead directly only Huff's property, he has been unable to put up gates to restrict access. Huff stated that he has had issues in the past with dumping. The public hearing was opened and closed without objection, therefore the commissioners moved to vacate CR 5251.