Posted: Mar 14, 2017 2:40 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2017 2:40 PM

Adam Hooper

An $100,000 bond has been set for a Bartlesville man who allegedly tried to distribute illegal drugs. 21-year old Tyler Anthony Cox is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, and possession of paraphernalia.



According to a court affidavit, Bartlesville police served a search warrant at an apartment located in the 300 block of South Santa Fe. Officers found inside the apartment over 50 packages of marijuana, 10 yellow pills, and five white pills, and a set of electric scales.



Cox's next court date is April 7th.