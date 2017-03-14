News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 14, 2017 2:42 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2017 2:56 PM
Camelot Drive Project To Start Soon
Adam Hooper
Bartlesville city crews will soon start the Camelot Drive rehabilitation project. Recently, the Bartlesville City Council awarded Crossland the bid to do the project. During KWON's City Matters Project, Director of Engineer Micah Siemers explained the project.
The Crossland bid was $4,500 below budget. You can hear more from Siemers by going to bartlesvilleradio.com, go to On Demand, and click on One-On-One With A Professional icon.
« Back to News