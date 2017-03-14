Posted: Mar 14, 2017 2:42 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2017 2:56 PM

Adam Hooper

Bartlesville city crews will soon start the Camelot Drive rehabilitation project. Recently, the Bartlesville City Council awarded Crossland the bid to do the project. During KWON's City Matters Project, Director of Engineer Micah Siemers explained the project.



The Crossland bid was $4,500 below budget. You can hear more from Siemers by going to bartlesvilleradio.com, go to On Demand, and click on One-On-One With A Professional icon.