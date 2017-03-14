Posted: Mar 14, 2017 3:31 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2017 3:31 PM

Bill Lynch

The new Pawhuska landmark The Pioneer Woman's Mercantile announced on their official Facebook Tuesday that they, “by customer request,” have decided to change their hours of operation. The Mercantile will now be open Monday through Thursday from 7am to 7pm, and 7am to 8pm on Friday and Saturday. The change was made so that more guest are able to enjoy dinner at “the Merc.”

The Mercantile continues to bring visitors to Pawhuska and has seen a steady stream of visitors each day. The Restaurant, Store, Deli, and Bakery frequently brings in more 6,000 guests daily, since it opened in October of 2016.