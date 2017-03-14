Posted: Mar 14, 2017 3:37 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2017 3:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma House has passed and sent to the state Senate a bill calling for public school students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance each school day.



The bill by Republican Rep. Terry O'Donnell of Catoosa passed the House Monday on a 93-1 vote.



The bill says students "shall recite the pledge" once each day, instead of once per week as required under current state law.



The bill allows an exemption for students who do not wish to take part in saying the pledge.



O'Donnell says the pledge is a symbol of unity and that reciting it will remind students "of the loyalty, dedication and courage" that made America great.

