Posted: Mar 14, 2017 4:20 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2017 4:20 PM

Bill Lynch

After yet another incident of vandalism in Barnsdall, the Chamber of Commerce is set to begin investing in video surveillance. Vandals continue to destroy and disturb public property throughout the town, most recently the gazebo in the community park. Discussion regarding vandalism was one of the the many topics covered during the first March meeting of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, the Chamber discussed the recent school bond which failed last week. The $5.8 million dollar school bond needed 60 percent to pass but failed by four votes.

The Chamber also began taking nominations for Big Heart Day parade marshals, recommendations can be made by any member of the Chamber or residents of Barnsdall, and parade marshal should be long serving members of the community and at least 65 years of age.