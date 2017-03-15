Posted: Mar 15, 2017 4:13 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2017 4:13 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The county clerk says she is unable to determine how much financial debt the Nowata County Sheriff's Office is in because the office did not follow "proper accounting procedures."



County Clerk Chris Freeman said to commissioners Monday that she couldn't "coherently" figure out the amount because the Sheriff's Office spent money without first creating purchasing orders.

On Monday, commissioners accepted Sheriff Rick Miller's resignation and signed off on several claims for payment from the Sheriff's Office.

Commissioner Curtis Barnes says commissioners were forced to sign off on the claims because the county is unable to carry over a monthly debt.

Barnes tells the Tulsa World that commissioners will be taking an extra step to review Sheriff's Office financial statements daily to make sure the agency is spending within its budget, through correct procedures and out of appropriate accounts.