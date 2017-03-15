Posted: Mar 15, 2017 6:39 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2017 6:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

If you already have our Bartlesville radio app on your phone it now has updated with easier to use features. The app makes it easier for Apple and Android users to listen to station streams, wake up to your favorite music, or send us your comments.

The Bartlesville Radio app is sponsored by Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Arvest Bank. Your screen opens to local news and you can choose to listen to the KWON, KYFM, KRIG, or KPGM stream and set the alarm feature to wake you every day or to remind you when it's time to hear your favorite program or ball game.

The Open Mike feature uses the audio recorder on your phone and allows you to send us an up to 30 second message. We have links to the download site for your phone.

