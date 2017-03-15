Posted: Mar 15, 2017 10:15 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2017 10:24 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners reconvened their meeting Wednesday morning to figure out on what to do of the sheriff position. Sheriff Rick Miller resigned on March 6th and the commissioners formally accepted Miller's resignation on Monday. County officials are currently taking applications for the sheriff position. Nowata County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan explained the action.



Commissioner Doug Sonenberg explained the qualifications of a sheriff.



County officials will take applications until March 31st and could appoint someone by April 3rd. As far as an election, citizens will be able to choose a sheriff by November of 2018. Miller just won the sheriff's race on his own right and served a couple of months on a four-year term. He was appointed last year after Sheriff James Hallett retired.