Posted: Mar 15, 2017 12:07 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2017 12:07 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

You may have noticed the clean-up effort around the former Perkins Glass & Millwork building at 612 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. According to information from the City of Bartlesville's Public Information Officer, Kelly Williams, a building permit has been issued to build a 6 thousand square foot bar and grill there.

Williams confirms Dr. Pat and Christina Tinker will own and operate Tinker's Glass House Bar and Grill. Construction is expected to begin and Tinker plans a fall opening. The menu will feature a variety of wood-fired grilled meats, vegetables, and breads. Tinker commented that he is stocking up on Pecan wood. There will also be two full-service bars, an event room, meeting room, and a retail carry-out counter.

The building has served Bartlesville businesses well since it was constructed in 1912. Bartlesville Area History Museum records show Capital Hill Meat and Grocery occupied the building until 1919, and various other businesses called the place home until the 1940s, when local cabinet maker and millworker, Adrin Perkins relocated his cabinet business from 815 Shawnee to the location.