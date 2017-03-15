Posted: Mar 15, 2017 1:05 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2017 1:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Independence Community College speech and debate team competed in the national novice forensics and debate championship in Florida. The opening day of competition was devoted to debate, where freshman, Makayla England finished 4th in the nation.



All three members of the forensics team qualified for finals in at least one category each. Sophomore, Braidon Beard finished 6th in slam poetry, while freshman, Makayla England finished 6th in Rhetorical Analysis, and Freshmen, Maddy O’Rourke and Makayla England finished 6th in duo.



CC was the only community college competing in the debate rounds of the tournament, which included entries from The University of Alabama, University of Florida, Louisiana State University, Rutgers, and Bowling Green State University.