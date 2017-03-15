Posted: Mar 15, 2017 1:41 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2017 1:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

Mayor Ron Revard of the City of Dewey has officially suspended his campaign for mayor. The 9-year-mayor announced his decision though a letter to the community of Dewey. Mayor Revard says that there isn't any one particular reason, but family has a lot to do with his decision.



Mayor Revard says that he's learned in his time as Mayor, but it takes the people of Dewey to continue to grow the city.



Mayor Revard says that he will still be involved with as much as he can with the City of Dewey. Ward 3 Councilman Tom Hays had filed to run against Revard in the municipal election.