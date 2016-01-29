Posted: Mar 15, 2017 3:10 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2017 3:10 PM

Bill Lynch

Spring is nearly here, which means things are picking up at Woolaroc. Opening on Wednesday, March 15, are the Mountain Man Encampment and the Animal Barn, but for the first time Woolaroc will be the host of the Annual Southwestern Regional Rendezvous, or a Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser calls it “the Mountain Man Encampment on steroids.”

This will be the 33rd Annual Southwestern Regional Rendezvous and guests of Woolaroc will enjoy seeing hundreds of traders and reenactors from across the county at the Mountain Man Camp as they sell their wares and participate in shooting, archery, and knife and tomahawk competitions. The Rendezvous will be open to the public March 18 and 19, and March 22-25 from10am to 4pm.