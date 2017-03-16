Posted: Mar 16, 2017 12:41 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2017 12:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma prosecutors have filed child prostitution charges against a Republican state senator after police found him in a hotel room a 17-year-old boy.



Cleveland County prosecutors charged 35-year-old Ralph Shortey on Thursday with engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of church. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.



Moore police say that acting on a tip from the teen's father, they went to the Super 8 Hotel last week and smelled marijuana coming from a room. They found Shortey and the teen alone inside.



The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16.



Shortey has not replied to several phone messages seeking comment, and court records don't show if he has an attorney.



A conservative Republican from south Oklahoma City, Shortey was a county coordinator and early supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

