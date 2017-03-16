Posted: Mar 16, 2017 3:10 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2017 3:10 PM

Ben Nicholas

Two burglaries were reported in Bartlesville on Wednesday around the same time, however, they were not connected. According to Public Information Officer, Captain jay Hastings, padlocks were removed from storage buildings and a back door to a vacant house was broken into at 121 North West Bucy around 8 in the evening. Only miscellaneous household items were reportedly stolen.



Then, about 12 minutes later, tools were removed from a shop building at 415 South West Adams. Both incidents were responded to by separate officers from the Bartlesville Police Department.