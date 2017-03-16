News


Traffic Stop Leads To A Drug Bust

Adam Hooper

A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust for a Bartlesville man.  40-year old Timothy Keith Martinez is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and obstructing driver's view.  Bartlesville police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Adams and Chickasaw and discovered cracks on the windshield.

A K-9 smelled a strong odor of drugs coming from the suspect's vehicle.  According to a court affidavit, officers found inside the vehicle five bags of meth, a bag with 20 white pills, and a black case with two blue pills.  The police searched Martinez and found 22 empty clear bags.  Court records indicate that Martinez is a convicted felon from Washington, Osage, and Tulsa counties. 

Martinez next court date is April 7th.  Bond was set at $250,000.


