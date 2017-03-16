Posted: Mar 16, 2017 3:46 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2017 3:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Senate leaders are calling for the immediate resignation of a state senator who faces child prostitution charges involving a 17-year-old boy.



Republican Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz and Senate Democratic Leader John Sparks called Thursday for the resignation of Republican state Sen. Ralph Shortey.



Shortey was charged Thursday with engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of church. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center and released on bond.



He declined to comment to reporters at the jail but said he would release a statement later.



Sparks says remaining in the Senate is not an option for Shortey and that his Oklahoma City constituents deserve a senator who is focused on their needs, which he says Shortey can't do.

