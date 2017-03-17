Posted: Mar 17, 2017 7:18 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2017 8:03 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

J. C. Penny's will keep its store in Bartlesville's Washington Park Mall. The retailer has announced the stores that will be affected by the latest round of closures and there are four in Oklahoma and five in Kansas.

Penny's will close its stores Ponca City location at the Ponca Plaza and the Claremore Ne-Mar Center along with stores in Altus and Stillwater. Kansas locations to close include the Chanute Square location in Chanute plus stores in Great Bend, Hutchinson, Lawrence, and Winfield.

