Posted: Mar 18, 2017 10:58 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2017 10:58 AM

Adam Hooper

A couple of items are on tap for Monday's Bartlesville City Council meeting. According to the agenda, the city council will discuss and take possible action authorizing the Bartlesville Development Authority to borrow up to $300,000 for immediate repair/replacement of floor coverings within BDA-owned property leased to ABB. City Council members will discuss and take action on a resolution declaring the intent to create a Tax Increment District. Also, the city council will take action on an agreement between the City of Bartlesville and Tyler Technologies for implementation of an Enterprise Resource Management System.



Monday night's Bartlesville City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 o'clock at City Hall's Council Chambers Room.