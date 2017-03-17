Posted: Mar 17, 2017 3:16 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2017 3:38 PM

Adam Hooper

State leaders are trying to figure out how to deal with another budget shortfall that has affected many state agencies. A story that came out this week deals with shutting down half of the state's parks. Osage Hills State Park was on the list. The story got most Oklahomans concerned. During KWON's Capitol Call program, Bartlesville State Representative Travis Dunlap responded to the story.



To hear more from Dunlap, you can go to our website at bartlesvilleradio.com, go to On-Demand, and click to One-on-One With a Professional.