Ben Nicholas

The City of Copan will be holding a forum hosted by the Copan Senior Citizens on Monday Night at the Student Center in the high school. Residents of Copan will have a chance to ask both the current city council and the candidates questions about several of the key issues facing the city.



Vice Mayor Jeff Roe says that there are several projects that the city is trying to complete.



However, several residents of Copan do not agree with what the city is trying to change. Several stories have surfaced about people and candidates, including that some people are meting with the moderators of the forum to receive questions in advance for their affiliation's benefit. The League of Women Voter's Pat Netzer-Willard says that the league, who is helping moderate this forum, is completely impartial.



The forum will be held at 7 at the Student Center.



