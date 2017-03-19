Posted: Mar 19, 2017 4:04 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2017 4:04 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Senator James Lankford spent the weekend in the Middle East conducting oversight of U. S. programs abroad. Lankford is a member of the Senat Intelligenc Committee. The senator posted on Facebook that he was in the Middle east to meet with our allies and to evaluate anti-terrorism efforts in the region. Lankford's first stop was Lebanon for a meeting with Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri and a visit to our Embassy in Beirut. He also visited the Beirut Memorial, which honors the victims of terrorism, including the 241 U.S. service personnel who died in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing and those who perished in the 1983 bombing of our Embassy.

Lankford said Lebanon is dealing with many security challenges, including multiple terrorist threats. He says it's important that terrorists are identified and defeated in the Middle East before they try to bring the fight to our homeland.

