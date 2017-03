Posted: Mar 20, 2017 3:09 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2017 3:09 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will take action on bids for road oil, lube, oil, and antifreeze, and state specified asphalt this morning. The board also expects to act on a fair housing resolution. This morning's meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse.