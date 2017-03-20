Posted: Mar 20, 2017 3:18 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2017 3:18 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will recognize three academic all-state scholars who were recognized by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence tonight. The board will congratulate Russell Drummond, Tyler Gerth, and Jack Williams for achieving the honor. The board will also recognize the students who qualified for the OSSAA STate Wrestling Tournament. Qualifyers include Laif Jones, Brayden Strachan, and Corwin Strachan. The board will also congratulate 18 medalists from the OSSAA State Swim Meet.

The board will vote on meal prices for the 2018 school year. The board adjusts meal prices nearly every year as costs change. A vote is also scheduled on a lease agreement with Paths To Independence covering the Will Rogers Complex for the 2018 school year.