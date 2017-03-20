Posted: Mar 20, 2017 8:04 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2017 8:04 AM

Nowata City Council members will convene a Tuesday evening meeting at 6 o'clock to conduct several items of business. The agenda calls for the council to appoint someone to fill the commissioner at large post vacated by Robert Cox. The council also plans to go into executive session to discuss employing a city manager. One the council returns to open session the members could vote to employ a new city manager. Tuesday night's meeting is set for 6 o'clock at the Nowata Fire Station.