Posted: Mar 20, 2017 9:47 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2017 10:53 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners received some news concerning the E-9-1-1 program during their Monday morning meeting. County officials started to receive funds for the program. County Treasurer Lynn Wesson said that the county received nearly $6,000.



The monies will come from portions of cell phone bills and pre-paid cards. At first, the funds were going to Grand Gateway, but now the monies will go to the county. The county will set up an account that will be directly towards the E-9-1-1 program.