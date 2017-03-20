Posted: Mar 20, 2017 4:40 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2017 4:40 PM

Adam Hooper

An Ochelata couple is in the Washington County Jail after officers found their home unfit for their children to live. 37-year old Barbara Ann Dodson and 37-year old Michael Glen Dodson are charged with child neglect. Washington County Sheriff deputies were called to a home in Ochelata to investigate drug use and child neglect.



A court affidavit states that officers smelled a strong odor of urine and animal feces. Reportedly, the authorities found animal feces lying around the home, roaches crawling on the floor, molded diapers on the kitchen conter, and a burnt glass smoking device. According to the affidavit, there were four children inside the home.



The couple's next court date is April 7th. Bond was set at $25,000 each.