Posted: Mar 20, 2017 4:40 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2017 4:40 PM

Ochelata Couple Face Child Neglect Charges

Adam Hooper

An Ochelata couple is in the Washington County Jail after officers found their home unfit for their children to live.  37-year old Barbara Ann Dodson and 37-year old Michael Glen Dodson are charged with child neglect.  Washington County Sheriff deputies were called to a home in Ochelata to investigate drug use and child neglect.

A court affidavit states that officers smelled a strong odor of urine and animal feces.  Reportedly, the authorities found animal feces lying around the home, roaches crawling on the floor, molded diapers on the kitchen conter, and a burnt glass smoking device.  According to the affidavit, there were four children inside the home. 

The couple's next court date is April 7th.  Bond was set at $25,000 each.


