Posted: Mar 21, 2017 2:59 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2017 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville woman has plead guilty to Domestic Abuse. Amber Eudy plead in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon. According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police responded to Jane Phillips Hospital where officers met the victim. The victim states that her niece, Eudy, hit her in the face and head approximately 30 times.



The victim reportedly had a knot above one eye and swelling and bruising. Eudy stated that the victim slapped her in the face and grabbed her neck before starting to hit her.



Eudy's next court date is April 3. Bond was set at $1,000 with no contact with the victim.