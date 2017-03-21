Posted: Mar 21, 2017 3:05 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2017 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Regional United Way announced that it has provided $10,000 in funding to the Pelivan Circuit for 2017.

The Bartlesville Pelivan Circuit is a flexible fixed-route system serves Washington County.

It provides low-income riders with the ability for transportation. Stops include Walmart, Mary Martha Outreach, Jane Phillips Medical Center, DHS and Bartlesville Public Library.

This service fits into United Way’s mission of fighting for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. This crucial service allows low-income people to keep working even when they lack reliable transportation.