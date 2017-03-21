Posted: Mar 21, 2017 3:08 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2017 3:08 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has announced that former Oklahoma Commerce Secretary, Dave Lopez House, is re-joining her Cabinet to fill the vacant position of secretary of state.



Lopez will begin his new duties Monday, March 27. His appointment still must be confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate.



Lopez succeeds Mike Hunter, whom the governor appointed last month as attorney general.



As secretary of state, Lopez will serve as a senior adviser to the governor on policy, economic and legislative issues. He served as the governor’s secretary of commerce from 2011 until 2013.



From 2013 to 2014, he served as interim superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools while the school board launched and concluded a national search for a permanent superintendent.

