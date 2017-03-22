Posted: Mar 22, 2017 11:55 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2017 12:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

A fire rages on south of Bartlesville as several departments, including Washington County Emergency Management, continue to fight it. The fire has been burning since Sunday, however, no houses have been lost.



Originally, there were two separate fires, however, they have since merged into one fire making it a fire complex. Washington County Emergency Management asks that you stay our of the area.



Firefighters continue to fight this fire. No cause of the fire has been determined.

(Credit and thanks for these photos go to Melissa Lindgren from Washington County Emergency Management, and Patrick Bradley from Washington County Fire Department)