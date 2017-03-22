News
Oklahoma Economy
Posted: Mar 22, 2017 3:16 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2017 3:16 PM
State Unemployment Rates Improve
Adam Hooper
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that unemployment rates improved for most of Oklahoma counties in January.
Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties saw their rates increase slightly. Nowata County's rate jumped from 5.9 percent to 6.3 percent. Osage County's rate increased from 5.6 percent to 5.7 percent. Washington County's unemployment rate jumped two-tenths from 4.6 percent to 4.8 percent.
