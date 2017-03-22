News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Mar 22, 2017 3:22 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2017 3:22 PM
Bartlesville Public Schools Forum
Ben Nicholas
You are invited to an Education Legislative Forum with the Bartlesville area’s elected legislators Earl Sears, Julie Daniels, and Travis Dunlap the morning of Friday, April 7 from 8 to 9 in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium at Bartlesville High School.
The event is sponsored by the Bartlesville Public Schools, and the public is invited to submit questions in advance by using a link on the district’s homepage at www.bps-ok.org.
The forum will be moderated by H.J. Reed, the Manager for State Government Affairs - Midcontinent at Phillips 66.
