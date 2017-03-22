Posted: Mar 22, 2017 3:22 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2017 3:22 PM

You are invited to an Education Legislative Forum with the Bartlesville area’s elected legislators Earl Sears, Julie Daniels, and Travis Dunlap the morning of Friday, April 7 from 8 to 9 in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium at Bartlesville High School.



The event is sponsored by the Bartlesville Public Schools, and the public is invited to submit questions in advance by using a link on the district’s homepage at www.bps-ok.org.



The forum will be moderated by H.J. Reed, the Manager for State Government Affairs - Midcontinent at Phillips 66.