Posted: Mar 22, 2017 3:31 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2017 3:31 PM

Ben Nicholas

Tammie Krause, principal at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, received the Investing in Our Future award in February, for making a positive impact on the leaders of tomorrow.



Through her leadership, Krause has created a positive school climate where teachers want to teach and students want to learn.



Ms. Krause is in her ninth year of service as a BPSD Principal, and is in her seventh year of leading Wilson Elementary.



The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce honored eight women in February for their contribution to local business during the Celebration of Women gala held at Hillcrest Country Club.

