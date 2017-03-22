Posted: Mar 22, 2017 5:21 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2017 5:21 PM

Bill Lynch

This week a very special art exhibit will open in Pawhuska, an exhibit which showcases some of the most talented artist from across the county. The American Plains Artist Exhibit will open Friday, March 24, at the Ole' #1 Firehouse in Pawhuska. One of the American Plains Artist, Burneta Venosdel sat down on KPGM's Talk of the Town this week to discuss the exhibit and how the American Plains Artist Organization got its start.

The exhibit will showcase works from 25 artist and showcase more than 50 pieces which will be available for purchase. Venosdel is a local artist from Tahlequah who began working in bronze in 2004, and has now showcased nation wide. You can view and purchase American Plains Artists works starting March 24 through May 8, at the Ole' #1 Firehouse in Pawhuska. Listen to the complete interview with Venosdel on Talk of the Town on Thursday and Saturday at 7:45, on KPGM AM 1500 FM 99.1.