Posted: Mar 23, 2017 12:13 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2017 12:13 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

School Superintendent, Chuck McCauley has invited you to an Education Legislative Forum with the Bartlesville area’s elected legislators Earl Sears, Julie Daniels, and Travis Dunlap on Friday, April 7th.



Representatives Sears and Dunlap and Senator Daniels have graciously agreed to address education issues at the event. The event is sponsored by the Bartlesville Public Schools, and you are invited.



Manager for State Government Affairs - Midcontinent at Phillips 66, H.J. Reed will moderate the forum.