Posted: Mar 23, 2017 1:08 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2017 4:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

Earlier today, police went searching for a missing boy in Bartlesville. Groups gathered to search around noon on Thursday. Because the boy is a minor, several details are unavailable to be released. However, the search was called off around 1:45 the same afternoon and the boy was reportedly found.

According to multiple posts on Facebook, he is "alive and well."



We will have more details if they become available.



