Posted: Mar 23, 2017 3:02 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2017 3:02 PM

Adam Hooper

Two Bartlesville men who are accused of setting a house on fire last year have a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 27th. Michael Anthony Walker, Senior and Veris Gene Young are charged with first degree arson. Bartlesville firefighters were called on November 27th to put out a house fire at 311 North Seminole.



According to a court affidavit, a witness saw Walker and Young set fire to the home. The report indicated that gasoline was used to set the house on fire. Witnesses say the men made approximately five attempts before they were able to burn the home.



Bond remains at $200,000 a piece.