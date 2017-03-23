Posted: Mar 23, 2017 4:53 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2017 4:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oologah-Talala Schools now provide shelters designed to withstand an EF-5 tornado for all 2,000 students and staff during the school day and up to 2,750 district residents when classes are out.



The storm shelters will be available and open to the public during weather emergencies after school class dismissal on school days, full-time on weekends and school holidays and vacations, and during after-school athletic or activity events.



Shelters will be activated any time the school district is under a “Tornado Warning” or an adjoining county is under a “Tornado Warning” if the National Weather Service or a recognized path-calculated by television radar system projects the storm to hit the Oologah or Talala areas.



Cars need to be parked only in the marked parking areas so emergency vehicles have needed access to the shelters and school complex, located at US 169 and E. 390 Rd.



Shelters are equipped with battery backups which can provide enough electricity to ensure proper lighting for multiple hours in cases of power utility disruption. Access to power for charging of electronic devices or other equipment requiring electricity is not provided. Restroom facilities and drinking water are available, and most cell phones should be able to at least send and receive text messages within the shelter despite their heavily reinforced construction. Hand-held two-way radio transmission or reception will range from low-grade to impossible, and Wi-Fi or hard-wired computer hookups are NOT available. First-Aid kits will be available at both facilities.



The shelters will be opened in two phases. Officials will first open the High School shelter adjoining the cafeteria, which holds an absolute maximum of 1,500 people.



As it nears capacity, the Lower Elementary shelter will be opened, accommodating another 1,250 people at absolute capacity.



Both facilities will have some chairs available and both are handicapped accessible.



OTEMS ambulance, the Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District and Oologah Police Department will ensure the shelter is opened when needed and emergency services are available consistent with the other needs created by such storms.