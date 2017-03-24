Posted: Mar 24, 2017 10:28 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2017 10:28 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak is warning state and federal lawmakers that Oklahoma is in danger of having no insurers participate in the federal marketplace next year. The number of insurers on the Oklahoma exchange dwindled to just one after multiple carriers sustained significant losses. Doak sent Governor Mary Fallin and Federal lawmakers a letter in which he vowed to protect Oklahomans.

Doak says that while he believed that the federal marketplace’s failure was inevitable, it has become a resource used by many Oklahomans. He goes on to say without legislative action to create a solution that can restore the stability of our health insurance system, he will work with the industry to encourage marketplace stabilization and participation.

Doak has partnered with State Senator Bill Brown to pass Senate Bill 478 which allows for the sale of health insurance across state lines. The bill passed the Senate Thursday 38-4.