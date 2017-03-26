Posted: Mar 26, 2017 10:59 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2017 11:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will take up the annual contract with Securus Technologies for inmate telephone services at the jail. Securus is the current provider at the jail and the action will simply renew the existing contract. The board will also take action on a 3-year lease document for computers through March of 2020. Action is also expected to renew a detention transportation contract for fiscal year 2018. Monday morning's board of commissioners meeting will convene at 9:30 at the courthouse administrative center.