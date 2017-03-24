Posted: Mar 24, 2017 3:16 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2017 3:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Nowata student was injured by two other students yesterday afternoon. According to a Facebook post, the victim was forced to go to the emergency room because of an injury to his ear. Nowata School District and the authorities launched an investigation on the event as soon as the driver of the bus reported it. Superintendent Leon Ashlock says that measures have already been taken.





This incident involves minors, so many of the details are unavailable to be released.

